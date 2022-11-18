WhatsApp launches feature allowing users to message UK businesses

Social messaging platform WhatsApp has set out plans to allow its users to find, message and buy something from a business through its app.

Its newly launched feature offers the ability to find a business on WhatsApp through the option to search via categories or with a business name.

The feature is first available for users in the UK, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and Mexico, and will allow companies using its WhatsApp Business Platform to apply the function.

In a blog post announcing the new feature, the Meta-owned company said: “People want a convenient way to quickly get assistance from the millions of small businesses and tens of thousands of brands already on WhatsApp.

“This will save people from having to find phone numbers off websites or type a number into their contacts.”

Additionally, WhatsApp noted that it was also looking to potentially expand its payment feature, which it has recently launched in India to allow users to make a payment from a chat.

It added that it was currently testing the feature in Brazil with multiple payment partners in a bid to help people connect and purchase more seamlessly with businesses.