Wild Cosmetics secures 5 million pounds investment

Personal care start-up Wild Cosmetics, which launched the UK’s first plastic-free refillable deodorant in 2019, has secured a further 5 million pounds investment from the Innocent Drinks founders fund, JamJar Investments.

Wild has raised 7.5 million pounds to date, with existing investors Creator Collective Capital and Dutch Slingshot Ventures also participating in this round. Prominent digital creators and influencers including Niomi Smart, Grace Beverley and Caspar Lee also followed on with their initial investments.

The additional investment will be used to “double down” on its mission to clean up the bathroom's environmental footprint by removing single-use plastics and unnecessary chemicals from everyday bathroom routines, explained Wild in a statement.

Wild added that the funding will be used to expand the brand internationally and increase its product range into other personal care segments.

The subscription-based company was launched by former HelloFresh marketing director, Freddy Ward and entrepreneur Charlie Bowes-Lyon, and reported a 400 percent year-on-year growth in 2021, selling 2.5 million of its gender-neutral, natural compostable deodorants.

Image: Wild

Wild’s biodegradable deodorant is made in Bournemouth and comes in a bamboo pulp refill that’s inserted into the reusable aluminium case via a simple twist mechanism. The cream-based, vegan formula is made with natural botanical oils, butters and waxes and is free from gluten, aluminium, BHT and triclosan and is available in ten scents.

Richard Reed at Jam Jar Investments said in a statement: “Just as consumers had an appetite for more natural ingredients in their smoothies twenty years ago, we can see the trend really picking up momentum in the personal-care sector. We love businesses like Wild with a positive mission and ambitious team tackling important problems that we face as a society today.

“Where ‘zero waste’ was once only the preserve of the most committed eco-warrior, it now represents an accessible choice that all shoppers can embrace on their own level. Wild is not just kind to your skin and the planet, it’s crucially effective against sweat. Freddy and Charlie are doing a great job in making sustainability in reach and more convenient for everyone.

“As the refill revolution becomes increasingly mainstream, we believe Wild’s established understanding of the sector, products and our customers, paired with their nimbleness, puts them in a strong position to continue to build on their success.”

Wild deodorant is available direct from the brand, as well as from more than 500 stockists nationwide including Waitrose, Boots, Selfridges and Sainsbury’s.

Image: Wild