YNAP expands resale offering to menswear

Italian luxury group Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) is expanding its resale offering with the launch of a second-hand fashion service for its menswear retailer, Mr Porter.

It comes on the heels of the rollout in recent months of Net-a-Porter’s womenswear resale offering to Hong Kong, Germany, the US, and UK.

YNAP, in partnership with resale technology provider Reflaunt, has now launched a dedicated luxury resale destination for menswear, called Mr Porter Resell, in the same four markets.

The platform allows customers to resell their pre-worn ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, bags, jewellery, and shoes.

It is also offering EIPs (“Extremely Important People”) a tailored wardrobe refresh service, in-person or virtually.

YNAP said so far its womenswear resale offering has been particularly popular with younger consumers, with millennials and Gen Z accounting for over half of its resale customers to date.

Resale will also be available at The Outnet, YNAP’s online designer fashion outlet, for both womenswear and menswear from April 2022.