Zalando attracts over 1 million new customers during Cyber Week

Zalando said it attracted over 1 million new customers to its site during its sixth Cyber Week, its highest number to date.

The German e-tail giant managed to grow its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by more than a third (about 35 percent) during the shopping event, compared to the same period last year.

“Cyber Week 2020 was another milestone for our platform strategy, as the share of Partner Program increased strongly,” Zalando co-CEO David Schneider said in a statement.

The share of GMV generated via the retailer’s Partner Program, including Connected Retail, averaged 30 percent, compared to 20 percent in 2019.

More than 2,300 brick-and-mortar stores took part in the retailer's Cyber Week via its Connected Retail program, with more than 250 new stores onboarded in November. In Germany, Connected Retail’s share averaged at around 11 percent of GMV.

Schneider continued: “With stationary retail especially impacted by lockdowns amid the peak season, we were particularly keen to facilitate participation of new and existing brick-and-mortar partners via our Connected Retail program. We are looking forward to expanding the program further in 2021.”

Zalando said around 7,500 orders were placed per minute at peak times, with running tights the best-selling products.