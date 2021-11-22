Givenchy to release 15 NFTs in collaboration with artist, Chito

French luxury house Givenchy has revealed it will be releasing 15 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) designed by Mexico-based artist Chito, as part of the duo’s ongoing collaboration.

The original digital artwork features unique characters in airbrushed graphics designed by the artist, in keeping with the designs of the collaborative spring/summer 2022 collection.

The fashion NFTs will be available to bid on from November 23 to 29 on NFT marketplace OpenSea, with all the artwork minted through Polygon, an eco-friendly Ethereum-compatible network. The highest offer will be accepted after the final date and all proceeds from the auction will go to charity.

To bid, individuals require a digital wallet that contains the right amount of Ethereum needed for an offer.

Image: Givenchy x Chito

“I’ve been wanting to explore this new and exciting space of NFTs,” said Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew Williams, in a statement. “The fact that Chito is already active in the ecosystem made it feel even more natural for us to collaborate on this limited series and bring our collective vision for Givenchy even further.”

Chito previously worked with the luxury fashion house on a series of clothing and accessories for spring/summer 2022. Items included featured similar airbrushed characters and graffiti tags, displayed on the likes of t-shirts, backpacks and sneakers.

Givenchy is not the first to jump on the NFT trend. Digital artwork by the likes of Ray-ban, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana and Karl Lagerfeld have previously been released, with each seeing substantial success in the new blockchain market.