In Pictures: Explore the V&A’s upcoming ‘Naomi’ exhibition

It’s not everyday that a model takes a singular spotlight at a retrospective exhibition, but it would be none other than Naomi Campbell herself to break this mould. The famed supermodel is to be at the centre of Victoria & Albert Museum’s next exhibition, set to open tomorrow, spanning to April 6, 2025. On the cusp of its public opening, and following a launch party filled with famous faces earlier this week, we can finally take a look into what is in store for visitors looking to get even a glimpse of Campbell’s personal life and 40-year career.

And, in this respect, it appears that the exhibition doesn’t disappoint. ‘Naomi: In Fashion’ opens with a section entitled ‘Becoming Naomi’, where the runway star’s childhood and upbringing in South London is unravelled through the music videos of recognisable cultural icons, prominent mentors and the story of how she was scouted at the age of 15. After a string of designer looks worn by Campbell in some of her earliest shows, visitors then move on to the ‘Supermodel’ section, where some of her more iconic looks are on display, namely that of a 1989 Thierry Mugler car-inspired corset.

NAOMI In Fashion at the V&A, Supported by BOSS. Credits: Victoria & Albert Museum.

From community service to Alaïa’s studio

This is then followed by an area devoted to Campbell’s close friend and favoured collaborator, Azzedine Alaïa, who had taken the model under his wing, opening up his residence and studio to her in her younger days. This leans into a more personal side of the exhibition, which doesn’t stray from the more controversial periods of Campbell’s life. As such, it touches on her court-ordered community service, albeit in a decidedly fashionable manner, displaying the Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore on her final service day.

In a release announcing the exhibition, Sonnet Stanfill, senior curator of fashion at the V&A, said: “Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion. She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We’re delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences.”

