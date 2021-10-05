L'Oréal hosts runway show for women’s rights during Paris Fashion Week

Beauty giant L’Oréal Paris paid tribute to women’s rights movements during a public show as part of Paris Fashion Week, with a theme that honoured women’s empowerment and diversity. The event was hosted at the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first established.

Developed as a bold feminist statement, the show, Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, strayed away from the form of a typical fashion show, instead, intending to highlight the brand’s belief in self-worth and self-expression. The event was broadcasted in 30 countries, with a backdrop of the Eiffel tower defining the panoramic set-up.

Now in its fourth edition, Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris welcomed 26 of the brand’s global ambassadors and spokespeople, including Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Soo Joo Park. Alongside the cast, 20 dancers and performers took to the stage, with L’Oréal’s global makeup director Val Garland and her team on hand to create looks for the diverse range of individuals involved.

Looks on the runway were provided by 19 brand partners, with the likes of Balmain, Elie Saab, Giambattista Valli, Mugler and Pierre Hardy lending luxury and ready-to-wear pieces for the show. The multiple collaborations united the beauty and fashion worlds into one stage for the global occasion.

The show falls in line with the brand’s ‘Stand Up Against Street Harassment’ outreach programme, developed in 2020 as an initiative striving to educate the public on how to approach the subject of street harassment.