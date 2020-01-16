LOVE Magazine names Ben Cobb as co-editor-in-chief

Not long after the announcement of Stefano Tonchi leaving W for L’Officiel, another top editor is making a shift. Business of Fashion reported that Ben Cobb, the former editor-in-chief of AnotherMan will be joining LOVEto share the title of editor-in-chief with Katie Grand.

Cobb left AnotherMan in October after 10 years working for the publication. At LOVE, he will be leading its menswear coverage and related content, while Grand continues to focus on women’s coverage.

“Biannuals are so big now that you can’t have just one opinion anymore,” Grand said in the report. “It gets to the point where it is so boring doing it on your own. Who wants 400 pages of one voice?”

Cobb’s addition—as well as the expansion to men’s coverage—will undoubtedly grow LOVE’s current reach. There’s even potential that it could nearly double its audience, as it expands to men’s interest.

