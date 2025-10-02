PFW: FabriX exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo merges fashion and digital art

During Paris Fashion Week in September 2025, the exhibition “Fashion Meets Future: Designing Tomorrow, Defining Today” brings together fashion designers (Kevin Germanier, AlainPaul, Caroline Hu and Didu) and artists specialising in digital creation. The aim is to create a bridge between contemporary fashion creations and digital art.

The exhibition “Fashion Meets Future: Designing Tomorrow, Defining Today” is held in the basement of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

It is supported by Hong Kong's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM). The event is co-organised by PMQ, Hong Kong's dynamic creative hub.

This edition, running until October 7, 2025, pairs a Western designer with a Chinese counterpart and a Canadian: AlainPaul x Liu Shuwei, Caroline Hu x Emma Portner, Didu x Onastiia, and Kevin Germanier x Ram2 x James Cao.

Tomorrow was exhibition: a world oscillating between fading memories and hypothetical futures

Germanier Credits: F. Julienne

The exhibition is organised by FabriX World, a digital fashion initiative founded in Hong Kong in 2022. This project aims to bring together fashion, technology and culture, serving as a hub for fashion creators and promoting global collaborations.

A highlight of the exhibition is FabriX's collaboration with digital artist JCao Yuxi. Yuxi is a new media and digital artist working at the intersection of art, technology, code and sound, and 4DV Tech Lab, which specialises in 4D scanning and advanced digital techniques.

Together, they interpret a photograph of a Kevin Germanier outfit that is physically displayed in the room. The system allows the image to evolve; it can be enlarged or shortened, the colours can be changed, and the silhouette can be rotated. Combined with Germanier's style, the presentation is quite magical.