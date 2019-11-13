HED: Fashion and art critic explores Supreme's history of design and skate culture in new art book

Skateboard and streetwear brand Supreme—which has gained global recognition for its routine drops of collectible items—is receiving the icon treatment, if it hadn't already, in the form of a new art book, Art on Deck by art and fashion critic Byron Hawes. According to an announcement from the publisher, Powerhouse Books, the new book documents Supreme’s 25 years of intersecting art and skate culture, featuring original images of all decks—including ultra-rare and unreleased designs.

Art on Deck explores Supreme’s long and continued history of artist collaborations, showcasing work from artists including Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, and more. With original photography, artist interviews, and discussions from Hawes,Art on Deck provides background information on the artists and decks.

Hawes’Art on Deck book is available now that for 65 USD.

Images: Courtesy of Powerhouse Books