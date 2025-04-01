V&A’s fashion gallery to be renamed The Burberry Gallery

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) will close its popular fashion gallery, which houses the largest fashion collection in the world, in May as part of an extensive refurbishment programme.

The Fashion Gallery will close on May 4 and reopen in spring 2027 with a new look and name, The Burberry Gallery.

The move follows British heritage fashion house Burberry announcing a multi-year partnership with the V&A in South Kensington, in which it will support the redevelopment of the fashion gallery into a “spectacular and participatory space that will inspire visitors and enable them to experience the V&A’s fashion collection in innovative and exciting ways”.

To celebrate the reopening, the V&A will host an activity programme onsite and online, "offering a world-class learning experience and greater access to fashion education for all”.

Joshua Schulman, chief executive officer at Burberry, said in a statement: “Burberry’s partnership with the V&A marks a milestone moment for British arts and culture. It unites two centuries-old cultural icons with a shared legacy of heritage and innovation and a commitment to championing creativity.

“We are so thrilled to come together with the V&A team to celebrate the rich history of fashion and to develop an immersive space that will inspire creative minds for generations to come.”

Burberry and V&A partner announcement – portrait imagery of Burberry chief executive officer, Joshua Schulman, and V&A director, Tristram Hunt Credits: Burberry

Burberry to support the redevelopment of the V&A’s fashion gallery

The V&A Fashion Gallery was last structurally redeveloped in 1962 and remains one of the museum’s most visited and largest dedicated permanent gallery spaces. It houses fashion spanning five centuries, including fashion and accessories, as well as footwear and hats, from rare 17th-century gowns and 18th-century ‘mantua’ dresses to 1930s eveningwear, 1960s daywear and post-war couture.

Burberry adds that the partnership unites two icons of British culture with a “shared legacy of heritage, innovation and creativity,” and highlights that Burberry items have previously been displayed as part of several exhibitions, including ‘Fashioned from Nature’, ‘Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear’ and more recently ‘Naomi: In Fashion’.

V&A fashion gallery before redevelopment Credits: V&A

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, added: “Founded in the same decade, for over 150 years the V&A and Burberry have been pillars of British fashion. Global in our reach, whilst champions of UK art and design, we share a commitment to ensuring our proud heritage inspires the next generation of creatives.

“This partnership allows us to share the V&A’s incredible collections in new and accessible ways and, with Burberry, support education and craftsmanship across the country. The V&A is hugely honoured to display the Burberry name above one of the very greatest fashion galleries in the world.”

V&A fashion gallery before redevelopment Credits: V&A

This is not Burberry's first foray into supporting arts and culture, the British fashion house previously partnered with the British Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia in Venice and London's Royal Academy for the Thomas Burberry Prize. The brand also held its latest autumn/winter 2025 catwalk collection at London’s Tate Britain and its spring/summer 2025 collection at the National Theatre.

Access to the V&A’s world-class fashion collection will continue to be available at V&A East Storehouse, opening May 31, and online at vam.ac.uk.