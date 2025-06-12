At Vivatech: Robots, trainers and counterfeit detectors powered by AI

Paris - Robots, a counterfeit detector and navigation systems for the visually impaired, all powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), were among the innovations highlighted at the VivaTech trade show, which took place in Paris until June 7.

AI and anti-counterfeiting

Could you tell the difference between a Lacoste t-shirt and a counterfeit displaying the famous crocodile logo? This is the challenge taken on by French start-up Vrai AI (Vrai), whose artificial intelligence model can recognise counterfeit products from the analysis of a photo.

“AI can detect micro-errors” made by counterfeit manufacturers, whether it is ready-to-wear, banknotes or even malaria medication, Vrai co-founder Hugo Garcia-Cotte told AFP.

“It’s more reliable than humans,” he added.

The Lacoste brand has been internally testing this solution since November, which is also of interest to customs services in countries such as Cameroon and Senegal.

Augmented trainers

It slips into a trainer and emits vibrations. Combined with a phone app, the innovation from Japanese start-up Ashirase is a tool designed to help visually impaired people get around.

“We use AI for precise positioning, by combining data from the device’s sensors with location data from the smartphone,” said development manager Ryohei Tokuda.

Users only need to programme their destination and let themselves be guided by the vibrations.

Backed by car manufacturer Honda, Ashirase has already launched its product in Japan and intends to expand into Europe, particularly Germany, from September.(AFP)