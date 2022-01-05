Brunello Cucinelli withdraws from Pitti Uomo

With Omicron surging across a considerable amount of the globe, especially Europe, Brunello Cucinelli has opted to pull out of the upcoming Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Week calendars. Pitti Uomo is still scheduled in Florence for January 11 to 13.

Brunello Cucinelli is still forging ahead with their men’s fall 2022 sales campaign, and will have a medical station for COVID-19 testing at showrooms in Milan, New York, and Shanghai. Brunello Cucinelli was sent to debut their men’s fall collection at Milan Men’s Fashion Week on January 15, but instead will add to their extra days for press and buyer appointments on January 13 and 14.

This news follows Giorgio Armani’s announcement yesterday that he has cancelled his menswear and couture shows for this month due to the surge in omicron. The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Italy’s governing fashion body, has said Milan Men’s Fashion Week will move ahead as scheduled.

The Italian government is allowing the presentation of shows and activities, however, their COVID-19 protocols include showing proof of vaccination and requiring people to wear FFP2 masks. With planned attendees facing infections and quarantines, there could still be changes to the Pitti Uomo calendar as omicron has everyone dropping like flies.