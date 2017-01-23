CHIC to take place next season without Pure Shanghai

London - CHIC Shanghai, China’s largest international and national fashion trade fair, is set to kick off it next edition in March without the presence of Pure Shanghai.

Running from March 15 to 17 at the convention centre the NECC in Shanghai, CHIC will not be hosting the Asian branch of the British fashion trade show Pure London for the first time in two years, as the trade fair organisers behind Pure have ended their partnership with CHIC. The announcement comes less than 6 months after the previous CHIC edition in October, 2016, which saw Pure Shanghai sell out of exhibitor space.

Pure Shanghai ends partnership with CHIC

A spokesperson for CHIC confirms Pure Shanghai departure from the Chinese trade fair, stating Pure organisers aim to focus on the event “core business and therefore decided to give up their activities at CHIC.” FashionUnited has contacted Pure London for additional commentary concerning the end of the partnership with CHIC.

However, a number of UK brands will still be exhibiting at CHIC individually next season, thanks to support from the UKTI. British brands attending CHIC include Vendula London, Sweedom, Cabin Zero, Smart and Joy, as well as accessories brands Jianhui London and Melissa McArthur. Another area absent this season is the Dutch pavilion, due to a lack of local government support for fashion brands. However, a handful of Dutch brands are set to exhibit on their own at CHIC.

In addition, a total of 18 countries are set to return to CHIC this season. Returning international pavilions include Italy, with the pavilion La Moda Italian, France with Paris Forever, Gemrany with Made in Germany, and Turkey with Heritage. Other countries including Peru, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are to set return to CHIC once more with their own pavilions. In addition to the number of international pavilions, individual exhibitors are set to come in from Spain, the UK, Switzerland, Canada and Thailand.

CHIC will also unveil a new area this season dedicated to Chinese footwear and handbag brands following an increase in demand for these product categories known as Shanghai bag Expo. “Aggressive store expansions will be replaced by store productivity. The focus will be set on more competence and individuality in the styles,” commented Chen Dapeng, Head of CHIC and Vice President of China National Garment Association in a statement. “The retail trade is looking for more stimuli and new directions in style setting.”

Over 100,000 trade visitors from across China and overseas are expected to attend CHIC this season, as the trade fair acts as a bridge for international brands into the Chinese consumer market. Covering more than 100,000 square meters, CHIC also acts as an information platform for brands and retailers alike concerning the latest retail developments in the Chinese market.

Photos: Courtesy of CHIC