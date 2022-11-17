CIFF unveils ‘discovery’ theme for 30-year anniversary show

The Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) has announced the dates of its 60th Edition show to be February 1 to 3, as it comes into its 30th Anniversary year.

Located at the city’s Bellacenter, the Danish trade event is also set to present a “refreshed and renewed commitment to redefining the modern trade show”, the organisation said in a release, under its new directorship of Sofie Dolva.

Following the theme of ‘discovery’, CIFF said it is aiming to become a conduit between its home city and the world, by connecting various sectors of the fashion industry through its international hub.

To celebrate its anniversary, the event’s curated programme will attempt to break down “out-dated boundaries” between trade and consumer interests, drawing inspiration from its domestic and international community.

Speaking on her new role, Dolva said: “I join CIFF as we celebrate our 60th show, looking back to all we have achieved over the past 30 years, and forward to the future of the fair, and the possibility of the role we can play for a new generation of industry.

“How can we work to make fashion more open and inclusive, and move beyond the boundaries of tradition to create a truly contemporary expression blending discovery, inspiration, and commerce?

"How do we meet the needs of industry and our clients, whilst also opening up to consumers and the young people who will become the industry of tomorrow?”