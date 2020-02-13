  • Home
  • News
  • Fairs
  • Coronavirus: consequences for fashion weeks and apparel fairs at a glance

Fairs

Coronavirus: consequences for fashion weeks and apparel fairs at a glance

by Simone Preuss
11 minutes ago

The current coronavirus situation affects fashion weeks, trade fairs and other industry events in China, but also in Europe and America. While Chic Shanghai, Playtime Shanghai and Beijing and Shanghai Fashion Weeks have already been postponed, Ispo Beijing and Kingpins Hong Kong have been cancelled altogether. Messe Frankfurt's textile fairs Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Yarn Expo and Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles, scheduled for March, have also been postponed. The Materials Shows in Boston and Portland, USA, popular with visitors from China, which were planned for February, are also to be held at a later date and the fashion shows in Europe will do without the many Chinese visitors that are normally seen. Berlin's Asia Apparel Expo, which was to start in a week's time, has been postponed until June. FashionUnited has summarised the latest fair news at a glance.

Cancelled fairs: