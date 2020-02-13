Coronavirus: consequences for fashion weeks and apparel fairs at a glance

The Materials Show, Boston, MA, USA , 5th to 6th February - new dates: TBD

Playtime Shanghai, 19th - 20th February - new dates: summer 2020

Asia Apparel Expo, Berlin, Germany, 18th - 20th February - new dates: 23rd - 25th June

Chic Shanghai , 11th to 13th March - new dates: TBD

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, 11th - 13th March - new dates: TBD

Yarn Expo, Shanghai, 11th - 13th March - new dates: TBD

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles, 11th - 13th March - new dates: TBD

China Fashion Week, Beijing, 25th - 31st March - new dates: TBD

Shanghai Fashion Week , 26th March - 2nd April - new dates: TBD

New fairs planned:

Première Vision will take place during Fashion Source in Shenzhen, China, in November

The influence of the coronavirus for the fashion industry does not stop at fashion weeks and trade fairs; these can mainly be seen as the tip of the iceberg. Many international brands and retailers have already decided to temporarily close some of their stores in China. Just like travel destinations for people, transport routes for goods are also affected - international ports are seeing less traffic than usual. And although work has resumed in China after the New Year holidays, factories have been shut temporarily or are producing at reduced capacity, including those manufacturing for the fashion and luxury industries. Luxury brands are already bracing for the impact of the coronavirus .