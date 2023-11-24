Hyve Group bolsters leadership for Spring and Autumn Fair

Exhibition and conference organisation Hyve Group has announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team for Spring Fair and Autumn Fair.

Jackson Szabo is to join the company as portfolio director, while Soraya Gadelrab has been named as the new event director for the fairs.

Hyve said the two appointments would “strengthen and revitalise the leadership team for Retail’s definitive wholesale shopping destinations, shaping the future of the industry”.

In a release, Nicola Meadows, the company’s divisional managing director for retail, manufacturing and engineering, said that the duo brought fresh perspectives that would invigorate the sector.

She added: “Bringing together years of experience with a track record of innovation and success, these talented individuals will propel the team forward setting new standards within our industry. Jackson and Soraya are brimming with exciting ideas that will inspire.

“Their vision and creativity will shape our future endeavours, fostering growth and excellence. With their arrival, we’re embarking on an exciting chapter; together, driving positive change and achieving remarkable results.”

The next edition of Spring Fair is to take place between February 4 and 7, 2024, while Autumn Fair is scheduled for September 1 to 4, both at NEC Birmingham.