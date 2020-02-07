Jalsa fashion and lifestyle fair to showcase bridal wear

Fashion and lifestyle fair Jalsa from February 7 to 9, will introduce a range of festive wear in Ahmedabad. The business-to-customer (B2C) fair will focus on brands in the mid-section and bridge-to-luxury section of the market and its target audience is women. Featured product categories will include traditional wear, western wear, accessories, jewellery, handbags, footwear, and gift items among others.

The second event will also take place from April 10 to 12, also at Ahmedabad’s Seema Hall. The event will showcase spring and summer fashion with traditional wear, accessories, jewellery, and gift items. Jalsa will hold a summer edition from June 12 to 14 in the city. The Jalsa 'Summer Edit' will feature resort wear, along with similar products to other Jalsa events. Finally, from July 10 to 11, Jalsa will hold a 'Lifestyle Exhibition' at The Grand Bhagwati in Ahmedabad. A number of brands will launch their autumn festive collections at the shopping fair ahead of the Diwali season.