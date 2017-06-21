Junior Fashion Week ready to showcase the best kids’ brands

Big names from India’s kids’ fashion industry are ready to showcase their collections on the runway at the oncoming of Junior Fashion Week (JFW) to be held in Chennai, on July, 8 and 9, 2017. In previous editions brands like USPA Kids, Scullers, Biba, Max Fashions, Manyavar were amongst the many who showcased their collections at the JFW.

A platform for kids’ brands

The next edition of JFW, aims to continue working with brands dedicated to children’s fashion and lifestyle. These are not just apparel brands but also into shoes, accessories and furniture couture. JFW undertakes all aspects trending in junior’s world, so as to bring forth a statement which holds the summary of the season’s best trends through its platform.

JFW is a cauldron of creativity and innovations for industry’s heavyweights, providing customized solutions and alliances for established brands seeking to utilize JFW as an essential marketing platform. Brand story telling, promotional activities and media associations are a few highlights that enhance the uniqueness of the JFW.

In fact, Junior’s Fashion Week is positioning itself as a showcase for budding talent, which is a unique initiative that aims at seeking out the pool of emerging brands in children’s fashion segment to give them a professional platform to showcase their collection. It is an opportunity for manufacturers and brands who wish to make it big in the children fashion and lifestyle segment through guided and bespoke brand services.

Kids’ wear, as in adult clothing, favours both value and designer, providing a cutting edge to players. The ‘mini me ’syndrome and increasing purchasing power of parents makes it necessary for brands to give them a first hand experience of their collection to ensure visibility and loyalty.