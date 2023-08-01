Labels to Watch: Beauty and cosmetics brands joining the CIFF line up

While the upcoming edition of Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) is set to be the first in which its rival Revolver will be entirely ingrained into the show, it also marks the trade fair’s second time to host a beauty category. For this season, however, the section will be noticeably expanded to include a wider range of both international and local beauty and cosmetics brands in a bid to cater to the sector’s increasing demand. Ahead of CIFF, which is set to take place between August 9 and 11, FashionUnited has highlighted some of the new and returning brands that will be attending the event, some of which for their first time.

Woods

Woods Copenhagen Daily Foaming Cleanser. Credits: Woods.

Scandinavian brand Woods is centred around holistic beauty, with a particular emphasis on organic ingredients and responsible sourcing, as noted in its brand book. Designed for both men and women, the company’s skincare line includes products for the face, body and hands, and ranges from cleansers and serums to self-tanning lotion and hand washes. Like its packaging, the ingredient lists for each product are minimal, and are selected on the basis of being toxic-free and respectful of nature.

About Woods Upcoming products: Daily Hydra Balm, Smoothing Hand Scrub, Cleansing Clay Mask, Body Wash with Grains + AHA Acid

Daily Hydra Balm, Smoothing Hand Scrub, Cleansing Clay Mask, Body Wash with Grains + AHA Acid Points of sale: Ssense, Farfetch, Norstrom, End. Clothing, Firster, Browns Fashion

Ssense, Farfetch, Norstrom, End. Clothing, Firster, Browns Fashion Price: 12 to 77 pounds for single products, 95 to 132 pounds for three-piece sets

12 to 77 pounds for single products, 95 to 132 pounds for three-piece sets Production: Products are made in Denmark, with every ingredient harvested from “raw Nordic nature”

Narcyss

Narcyss product line. Credits: Narcyss.

Founded in 2021 by brothers Oscar and Gustaf Törling, Narcyss was created to address the skincare concerns of men, a sector in beauty that notably has less representation than women. Its essential skincare collection, ‘Regime No1’, consists of five products and is produced using small-batch production methods in the brand’s home country of France. Its simplistic take on skincare centres around protecting and repairing the skin through the use of a cleanser, serum, moisturiser, eye care and night mask, each combined with “clinically-supported ingredients” derived from essential nutrients, plant-based ingredients and neoteric science.

About Narcyss Upcoming products: Scrub, anti-bacterial hand lotion, moisturisers with SPF 20 and 50, deodorant, True Salt Water Spray

Scrub, anti-bacterial hand lotion, moisturisers with SPF 20 and 50, deodorant, True Salt Water Spray Points of sale: Browns, Farfetch, NK, Smaritaine

Browns, Farfetch, NK, Smaritaine Price: 8 to 46 pounds for single products, 91 to 249 pounds for sets

8 to 46 pounds for single products, 91 to 249 pounds for sets Production: The brand works with Paris-based chemical scientists to conceptualise product ideas, research blends and create prototypes, and are manufactured in Lille products are 100 percent vegan

Honey Beauty

Honey Beauty Volumizing Mascara. Credits: Honey Beauty.

Honey Beauty was brought to life in Lagos Nigeria in 2021, and was formed with the mission of bringing empowerment, convenience and affordability to the beauty market. While it is a brand that was born with the vision of creating a confidence-boosting community, it also looks to address the “Instagram-driven” beauty standards of today, breaking down boundaries to offer unrestricted use of make-up. Its products include eye shadows, mascara and lip applications, each of which have been developed over a three year period and are 100 percent cruelty-free, according to the brand.

About Honey Beauty Bestseller: Waterproof Volumizing Mascara, Lip Liners, which come in the shades cocoa and rouge, and Lip Glosses, of which there are five shades

Waterproof Volumizing Mascara, Lip Liners, which come in the shades cocoa and rouge, and Lip Glosses, of which there are five shades Points of sale: Honey Beauty operates through its webshop and ships internationally

Honey Beauty operates through its webshop and ships internationally Price: 4.71 to 17.91 pounds for single products, 29.23 to 50.91 pounds for sets

4.71 to 17.91 pounds for single products, 29.23 to 50.91 pounds for sets Production: “We have our cosmetologists in Nigeria where come up with all our formulas before sending them off to our lab in China for mass production.”

Raaw Alchemy

Raww Alchemy, Velvet Cocoon body oil. Credits: Raww Alchemy.

Award-winning beauty and fragrance brand Raaw Alchemy puts its own emphasis on its choice of ingredients, each one it says has been selected for their individual “superpowers” and how they complement each other. Its small batch approach to production is part of its efforts to ensure sustainability remains at its core, further evident in the choice of local manufacturing to create less of a carbon footprint. Products range from eau de parfum and perfume oils to facial oils, serums and cleansers, with the brand’s skincare designed to address specific skin concerns, such as irritation and premature ageing.

About Raaw Alchemy Bestseller: Blue Drops, Blackened Santal Eau de Parfum, Cleansing Silk

Blue Drops, Blackened Santal Eau de Parfum, Cleansing Silk Points of sale: Zalando, Niche Beauty, Lyko, Goodiebox Shop, Wild Swans, Alyaka

Zalando, Niche Beauty, Lyko, Goodiebox Shop, Wild Swans, Alyaka Price: 25 to 85 pounds for single products, 100 to 185 pounds for sets

25 to 85 pounds for single products, 100 to 185 pounds for sets Production: In Denmark, where its manufacturing partner utilises wind and bio natural gas certificates from renewable energy firm Ørsted to achieve a CO2 neutral electricity and natural gas consumption throughout production

Bodyologist

Bodyologist product line. Credits: Bodyologist.

B Corp-certified Bodyologist lives up to its ethical and sustainable status through its choice of “well-researched, approved and documented ingredients,” each selected for their ability to contribute to the improvement of skin quality. Despite being such a young brand, having only launched in December 2021, Bodyologist already counts a global network of retailers among its partners, where its range of bodycare can be found. Serums, scrubs, lotions and creams make up the brand’s main line of products, utilising “high-concentration” formulas that look to deliver on “unparalleled care”.

About Bodyologist Bestseller: Night Glove Regenerating Body Cream, Instant Booster Body Serum, Everyday Polisher Body Scrub

Night Glove Regenerating Body Cream, Instant Booster Body Serum, Everyday Polisher Body Scrub Points of sale: Niche Beauty, Juni & Co, Cosmeterie, Faire, Sara Lorentsen

Niche Beauty, Juni & Co, Cosmeterie, Faire, Sara Lorentsen Price: 20 to 50 pounds for single products

20 to 50 pounds for single products Production: All products are developed and produced in Denmark

Porcelain Perfumery

Porcelain Perfumery products. Credits: Porcelain Perfumery.

Copenhagen-based perfume house Porcelain was founded in 2019 as a tribute to natural perfumery and the porcelain artistry. According to the brand, its products consist of 100 percent natural ingredients, with its overarching commitments lying in the use of raw materials. Defined as a “slow perfume” brand, Porcelain’s fragrances look to evoke the ingredients integrated and arouse various emotions in the wearer. Its three-piece launch collection puts to use the likes of myrrh, frankincense, cedarwood, clary sage and bergamot, with each of the products also designed to be combined with one another to make the experience of applying more personal.

About Porcelain Perfumery Upcoming products: No. 4 Jasmȃda and No. 5 Gerain

No. 4 Jasmȃda and No. 5 Gerain Points of sale: Han Kjøbenhavn, Rawness Scents, Virginia1921, Cosmeterie, Ara’aki, The Audo Concept Store

Han Kjøbenhavn, Rawness Scents, Virginia1921, Cosmeterie, Ara’aki, The Audo Concept Store Price: 60 to 206 pounds for single products, 40 to 166 pounds for sets

60 to 206 pounds for single products, 40 to 166 pounds for sets Production: All scents are composed in the brand’s Danish perfumery and produced in small batches in a lab in Northern Italy using raw, all natural materials

Skøn

Skøn product collection. Credits: Skøn.

Skøn’s founder Mina Ingerslev has over 30 years of experience in the beauty industry, previously working with pharmaceutical and biochemistry experts before launching her own business. Originating from the spa world, the brand looks to appeal to those that prioritise skincare, offering refined oils that consist of well-researched ingredients and extracts from natural sources. In her own words, Ingerslev sees her products as “small and compact powerhouses”, with a particular emphasis on luxurious quality that has been handmade via local production. Next to oils, Skøn also offers a mask, face creams, face scrub and serums.

About Skøn Bestseller: Triple Booster Face Serum – winner of Danish Beauty Award 2023, Best Danish Product

Triple Booster Face Serum – winner of Danish Beauty Award 2023, Best Danish Product Points of sale: Products are primarily sold through spa hotels in Denmark and professional skincare clinics

Products are primarily sold through spa hotels in Denmark and professional skincare clinics Price: 26 to 56 pounds for single products, around 107 pounds for sets

26 to 56 pounds for single products, around 107 pounds for sets Production: Products are mainly produced in-house or in close collaboration with other Danish manufacturers, formulas are developed by founder Mina Ingesley

Bogna Skin

Bogna Skin Daily Face Wash. Credits: Bogna Skin.

Launched in 2020, Bogna Skin is a Polish brand founded by sister-entrepreneurs who set out to achieve skin-safe effective skincare. According to Bogna, every ingredient in the portfolio has a “clear purpose”, with the brand’s mission also set out to be a new sense of luxury that is accessible without compromise. Products are formulated on the basis of innovative solutions that deploy biological systems, with research applied to botanicals and raw materials that are then combined to develop defence and regeneration qualities. The result is a series of cold-pressed oils, serums, face creams, scrubs and perfumes, among other things, that are designed for every skin type, age and gender.

About Bogna Skin Bestseller: Eye Wonder – Extra Reviving Eye Cream, The Wild Rose – Rosewater Toner

Eye Wonder – Extra Reviving Eye Cream, The Wild Rose – Rosewater Toner Points of sale: The brand operates its own online store that ships worldwide, as well as a Warsaw-based flagship. It also supplies to Polish dermocosmetics stores, Aelia Perfumery at three Polish airports and concept stores in Copenhagen

The brand operates its own online store that ships worldwide, as well as a Warsaw-based flagship. It also supplies to Polish dermocosmetics stores, Aelia Perfumery at three Polish airports and concept stores in Copenhagen Price: 10 to 67 pounds for single products, 64 to 127 pounds for sets

10 to 67 pounds for single products, 64 to 127 pounds for sets Production: “We invested in our own state-of-the-art lab facility and research and development team. We cooperate with a contract manufacturing company, specialised in dermocosmetics. They produce our products based on our formulas and technology protocol.”

Inuacare

Inuacare product line. Credits: Inuacare.

Greenlandic beauty brand Inuacare has a unique take on its production, collecting specifically Arctic ingredients to formulate its wide range of skincare products. The brand is based upon the work of generations of indigenous people from the region, who have perfected the use of limited natural resources for products designed to protect in harsh conditions. Inuacare particularly targets women aged between 26 to 65 who are seeking effective products that combine sustainable values with cosmetic benefits. Its 13 piece collection hopes to offer just that, providing shoppers with the likes of gels, masks, facial cream and balm, among other things.