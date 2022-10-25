Martine Rose to be guest designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo 103

British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose has been revealed as the guest designer for the upcoming edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo 103.

During the event, which is set to take place January 10 to 13, 2023, Rose will present her autumn/winter 2023-24 collection in Florence, at a special location that is yet to be revealed.

“I’m so honoured to be showing as part of Pitti Uomo in January,” Rose said in a release. “Pitti were celebrating men’s design way ahead of the curve and many of the designers I respect have been a part of it. We are all so excited to come to Florence, a city I love, with our next collection.”

The founder and creative director of the eponymous label follows the likes of Ann Demeulemeester, Belgian designer Glenn Martens and Jil Sander to take to the stage at the prestigious Italian trade show.

Speaking on the selection of Rose, Lapo Cianchi and Francesca Tacconi, head of special projects of Pitti Immagine, said: “At the first meeting with Martine for the special event in Florence, we ended up talking more about family, schools, daily shopping and cycles of life in popular neighbourhoods than about fashion shows.

“Yet it was evident how all this was closely related to her work, a cognitive and emotional baggage that mixes great creative freedom with social and cultural thoughts and that is reflected in her collections, where even the most conflicting inspirations and inclinations come together at a temporary coexistence and each time to be rebuilt.

“A sort of inverse canon in short, a very interesting work by and about fashion.”