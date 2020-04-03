Pitti Uomo June edition postponed until September

Pitti Uomo has postponed the dates of its June edition to September in light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The event, which kicks off the trade show season and is broadly considered the leading menswear fair, will now take place from 2 to 4 September at its usual destination, the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, but will span three days as opposed to the usual four.

The board of directors of Pitti Immagine - the organisation that runs the event - made the decision on Friday during a video conference after carrying out “a broad survey” of the opinions from exhibitors, buyers, agents and other members of the trade in the past few weeks.

Additional updates to other Pitti Immagine fair dates include Pitti Bimbo no. 91, which has moved to 9 to 10 September; Pitti Filati no. 87, which has been confirmed but a date will be discussed at the fair’s next Technical Committee on 8 April; and Taste no. 15, which has been cancelled until its scheduled 13 to 15 March 2021 show.

Fragranze no. 18 and Super no. 16 will both keep their dates, scheduled for 11 to 13 September and 24 to 27 September, respectively.

“Over the last few weeks we have obviously been in constant and close contact with manufacturing companies in Italy and abroad as well as with other actors operating in the three textile-fashion sectors, including organizations like Confindustria Moda and Camera della Moda Italiana,” Claudio Marenzi, President of Pitti Immagine, said in a statement.

“The strong request that emerged was to maintain at all costs the leading rendezvous like the Pitti fairs which will be the first fundamental instruments to be activated in order to gradually get the entire commercial fashion industry machine going again. And that is what we will be working on non-stop over the next few months.

“Postponing Taste and Testo to 2021, two events in which our group has a lot of faith, was a very painful but necessary decision. The objective conditions do not exist for organizing those sort of rendezvous in June, as has already been demonstrated everywhere else.”