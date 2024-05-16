Pure London x JATC announce dates for second joint edition, begins revealing exhibitors

Following on from the partnership’s launch, the now joint British trade shows Pure London x JATC have announced the dates of the event’s second edition, which is to once again be held in Olympia London.

From July 14 to 16, the location will play host to a multitude of local and international brands spanning eight categories: Woman, Pop, Sustainable, Menswear, Together, Shoes & Accessories, Jewellery and Beauty & Lifestyle.

Sustainable is one of the newer divisions returning for the July show, continuing to bolster the presence of exhibitors that have been assessed under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and are addressing environmental and social issues.

Among the brands to be exhibited here are The Fika Edit, which aims to uphold the well-being of people and planet, as well as Pink Lemons, Nila Rubia and Buff.

On the wider spectrum, there will be a number of exhibitors that will be coming back, including AX Paris, Another Sunday, Goose Island, Nissa and Vilagallo, while the list of newcomers is to include Blakkript, Fashion M.O.V and CSIX.

In a release, creative director for JATC, Juls Dawson, said: “Pure London x JATC is the must attend fashion event offering a diverse line up of brands, style, trends and innovation across three days. The fusion of the two events has created a dynamic platform for buyers and retailers, catering for everyone in industry – it is a buying experience like never before.”