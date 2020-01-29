Scoop announces new faces and artistic collaborations for AW20 edition

UK premium contemporary womenswear trade show Scoop has announced a number of new brands and artistic collaborations to expect at the upcoming AW20 edition.

Taking place at Old Billingsgate Market London from 9 - 11 February, the AW20 edition welcomes label Poppy Field and its founders, French couple Jade and Benoît, who will present the brand’s bohemian, authentic ready to wear ethical clothes influenced by the couple’s travels. The collection features 32 traditional and handmade pieces comprising tops, dresses, pants and wool sweaters created using noble materials such as silk, rayon, batik, and vegan leather treated with tree bark oil.

New faces at this edition include Devotion, Stardust, Lyla Wilde, Amy Henley, Petite Mendigote, Mary Ching, Liebre Style, 4160 Tuesdays and more.

Additionally, visitors will get to see creative collaborations such as Issey Miyake x United Nude, and absolut x Castelbajac. The primary-coloured POP cashmere absolut x Castelbajac collection from Absolut Cashmere is “inspired by Love: love around the world, between human beings, love for the planet, the feeling of cohesion.” Meanwhile, Nude will be upholding its strong connection with architectural design and exploration of the possibilities offered by movement, colours and materials.

Image: United Nude x Issey Miyake, courtesy of Scoop

They will be joining a lineup of returning labels to Scoop including Ragdoll LA, Paul & Joe, Swildens, Suncoo and Duffy. The show will also welcome premium department stores including Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas, John Lewis, Voisins, Galeries Lafayette, Beymen and Le Bon Marche as well as independent boutiques such as Aria Boutique, Found, Iris Fashion, Jules B, and Sue Parkinson.

Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop, said in a statement: “Our raison d'être at Scoop is to create a cross-pollination between all the arts, bringing together cutting-edge design, fashion and art. This season will see a special installation by Ibizan artist Oliver Merlin, as he aligns with Scoop to support world-renowned wildlife charity The Aspinall Foundation, some truly exciting and artistic designer collaborations and new faces. I personally look forward to welcoming buyers to the showcase of the season.”