White Milano visitor numbers up by 4.8 percent

White Milano has closed its February edition will an increase in visitors, with the trade show hitting over 25,000 visitors, up 4.8 precent compared to last year’s edition.

The strong visitor numbers was helped by an increase in buyers attending, up 2.3 percent, as well as a rise of 6.8 percent from visitors abroad, while Italian visitors was also up on last year by 1.4 percent.

The trade show, under the aegis of the Municipality of Milan, ran from February 22 to 25, and had a renewed focus on sustainability, with its ‘Give a Fok-us’ sustainable hub in partnership with Confartigianato Imprese, as well as two new areas, Knit Lab and Lounge | Sphere, which organisers states has “opened a wide perspective on leading-edge knitwear and homewear”.

Organisers said in a statement that the new format attracted top international buyers from The Outnet.com and Studio 120 from the UK, as well as Printemps and Spree, from France, and H.Lorenzo, Elisa B. and The Voyager, from the US.

“The dynamism of this show is the upshot of a successful combination of scouting activity, new exhibiting hubs and also of a project marked by a highly cultural profile, such as come ‘Give a Fok-us’,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White Milano. “This effort has been noticed and valued, the feedback by the buyers was very positive, they have indeed defined it a well-targeted trade show, which can be easily interpreted.”