4th JFW Runway Showcase to open in Bengaluru on November 18

The forth Runway Showcase of Junior's Fashion Week, an international children’s event, is all set to enthrall audiences on November 18, 2018 at Marriott Hotel Whitefield in Bengaluru. The grand event will feature collections by top international kids’ wear brands such as U.S. PoloAssn. Kids, Hugo Boss, DKNY,The Children’s Place, Flying Machine Boyzone, Little MarkJacobs, Timberland and Billie Blush.

Offering an exclusive podium for kids, Junior's Fashion Week will feature the crème de la crème of children's apparel, footwear, accessories, décor, etc. for children from 4-14 years-old. The Runway Showcase will be preceded by workshops encompassing the workshops in social etiquettes and a photography session. These workshops will be joined by an eminent celebrity choreographer.

Creating a loyal market for brands

The Runway Showcase will not only extend a market-centric pedestal to brands in both B2B and B2C landscapes, but it will also offer commercial benefits to their merchandise or services on and off the runway by connecting the target audience to the brands.

Bringing the true essence of these brands to the fore, the Junior's Fashion Week will increase their awareness amongst the audience. Catering to industry heavyweights and emerging brands, it will connect with the audiences in a way that offers both tangible and intangible benefits to the brands. It will also introduce new trends to potential consumers and professionals with the goal of marketing, branding and business generation.