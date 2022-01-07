5 Brands taking on the Year of the Tiger

Celebrations were rife as we entered 2022, all collectively waving goodbye to a trying year and hoping for a fresh start. However, there is still one more new year on the horizon.

On February 1 comes Lunar New Year, a Chinese celebration of the second new moon after the Winter Solstice, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring. This year, the event honours the third animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac: the Year of the Tiger. This fierce animal represents courage and ambition, with those falling under this sign endowed with the generosity of helping others.

A number of luxury labels have fully adopted the spirit of celebration for this powerful year ahead, releasing tiger-themed capsule collections, that take the term ‘to wear on one’s sleeve’ quite literally. FashionUnited has rounded up the notable designer brands that have explored their own take on this ancient tradition.

Image: Moschino

Moschino

Somehow, Jeremy Scott’s take on the Year of the Tiger is both expected and unexpected. The Italian brand has transformed childhood breakfast mascot Tony the Tiger into a brand ambassador, of sorts, featuring the character throughout a bold capsule collection. The 16 ready-to-wear and accessory pieces feature graphic prints and embroidery, interpreting the beloved figure in a number of ways through oversized tees, sweatpant sets and denim jackets. It’s a unique take on the occasion that really takes aim at the fierce side of this Zodiac.

Image: Burberry, Feng Li

Burberry

The British fashion brand has seamlessly merged the tiger with designs that are signature to the house. For this special event, it has brought to the table a new perspective of its TB Monogram print, this time presented in a beige hue and adorned with bright orange B motifs. The reimagined pattern is integrated into pussy-bow blouses, pleated skirts and, even, the Burberry Heritage Trench. To complement the refreshed designs, a series of accessories are adorned with tiger stripes, including the house’s prominent Lola and Olympia bags. Chinese models grace the collection’s campaign, in a series of photos captured by acclaimed fashion photographer Feng Li.

Image: Balenciaga

Balenciaga

Tiger print runs rampant throughout Balenciaga’s collection, celebrating a new year that promises courage and bravery. In an extensive 57-piece capsule, the fashion house offers everything from knits and dresses to slides and fluffy socks for the special occasion. Additionally, it has revealed a new tiger motif to brand its goods, for an added display of festivity.

Image: Gucci

Gucci

Gucci has also taken on the theme with a new approach to branding, combining its signature interlocking G logo with various iterations of the striped cat breed emblazoned across a multitude of designs. Much of this collection reinterprets 1960’s archival pieces by Vittorio Accornero, the artist who created the house’s notable flora design. Models in the campaign, orchestrated by the house’s creative director Alessandro Michele, sit nonchalantly aside actual tigers in a retro-style hotel, sporting looks from the brazen line. Michele incorporated signature Gucci silhouettes, including shoes, bags and silk accessories, that feature alongside sweaters, denim pieces and dresses, all available at dedicated pop-ups worldwide.

Image: Prada

Prada

Although not completely tiger-themed, Prada’s take on the Lunar New Year was portrayed through both a collection, campaign and a number of activations that looked to build awareness around the tiger’s welfare and existence. Alongside a campaign starring actors Li Yifeng and Chun Xia, who each sported branded Prada-esque designs, the luxury house launched an initiative asking art students to share their take on the four-legged friend. The global competition will see a number of participants featured in future projects set to take place in 2022. Additionally, the group has announced a donation toward the Walking with Tiger and Leopard programme from the China Green Foundation, aiming to bring attention to tiger conservation with education.