5 fashion e-commerce and digital jobs in the UK

Technology has completely changed the fashion industry, once a predominantly analog business. Social media allows retailers to engage with their consumers in real-time and also collect data that enables them to tailor products to their clientele. In an era of connectivity, smartphones and e-commerce have altered the way people shop by making it possible for consumers to compare prices on the shop floor while checking stock information across countries and borders. With technology transforming the fashion industry, career opportunities for digital savvy job applicants have increased. Here are five fashion e-commerce and digital jobs featured on FashionUnited that will put you right in the midst of fashion and tech.

Digital Customer Analytics Specialist

Do you have a passion for economics, statistics and possess strong analytical skills? The importance of big data is now a driving force in most businesses to determine efficiency and the most profitable decisions. VF Corporation is seeking a Digital Customer Analytics Specialist to help implement the Zalando Customer Analytics tool and also set up overall Group Digital Key Account analytics reporting. In this role, you’ll also be responsible for supporting brands in trend analysis, forecasting, category performance monitoring and on-site performance analysis.

Business Intelligence Analyst

Experience working within a BI and Analytics team, very good knowledge of SQL, highly numerate and able to interpret data into actionable items are skills expected from a Business Intelligence Analyst. On top of that, being an excellent communicator with an eye for detail and the ability to explain complex logic to non-technical audiences will make an applicant stand out even more. At Monsoon Accessorize, the Business Intelligence Analyst will be in charge of supporting the wider business as well as introducing innovative ideas to develop and deliver small projects.

Content Supervisor

With the digitization of print, the publishing world lamented the decline of opportunities for writers; however, the need for creating unique content in e-commerce has given birth to new roles such as the Content Supervisor. Farfetch Black & White-a full service agency providing end-to-end, multichannel e-commerce solutions exclusively for luxury fashion brands- is hiring a Content Supervisor. In this position, you’ll support the Content Manager by leading the English copywriters, book freelance talent, manage the content calendar and create internal relationships in order to achieve the team's goals.

E-commerce Product Manager

Always on point about the latest trends and have the tech savvy skills to analyze and report onsite content & merchandising performance? Based in Portugal, Parfois started as a women’s accessories brand in 1994 and is now present in more than 20 markets. Aiming to expand their digital business, Parfois Online is looking to hire an E-commerce Product Manager who is a native English speaker. Not only will you ensure the website presentation and that all campaigns are updated, you’ll also analyze onsite search behavior and work closely together with the buying team.

Digital Trading Coordinator