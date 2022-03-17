Abercrombie extends into activewear through new sub-brand, YPB

Abercrombie & Fitch has set its sights on the activewear market with the launch of its new sub-brand, Your Personal Best (YPB).

The line, which hopes to empower its customers, includes a range of fashion-forward, functional activewear and accessories for both men and women. Breathable bottoms, stretch tops with performance-enhancing elements and outer layers are among the brand’s assortment, with sizes ranging from xxs to xxl.

In a release, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s global brand president, Kristin Scott, said the new brand addition is part of the company’s way to connect with the millennial consumer in every aspect of their lives.

She added: “We’re laser-focused on listening to our customers, and they were clear: They’re looking for fashion-forward activewear that actually performs, looks good and combines quality with value. YPB delivers on all of that, while also providing the comfort and attention to detail that our customers expect from us.”

Products in the range have been subject to fit, performance and presentation research, with focus groups and lifestyle influencers also providing their perspective on what is needed for the line.

YPB is already available to shop through the Abercrombie website and in most of its North American stores.