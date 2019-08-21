Abercrombie & Fitch announces new sustainability targets

Abercrombie & Fitch has jumped on the sustainability bandwagon. The global apparel retailer has joined over 9,900 other companies in participating in the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to universal sustainability principles.

Along with its participation in the United Nations Global Compact, Abercrombie & Fitch announced new sustainability targets it aims to accomplish in the next few years. These goals include responsibly sourcing its materials by using either recycled fibers or fibers made with a sustainable process by 2025, reducing water use in denim by 30 percent by 2022 and instituting training programs for its vendor partners to educate on health and wellness by 2022.

The company developed its sustainability targets to align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, which address the issues of poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation and justice.

“Joining the UN Global Compact and setting our new sustainability targets through 2025 are major steps forward for A&F," said CEO Fran Horowitz in a statement. "This is part of a long-term journey we’re on to ensure that sustainability is truly embedded throughout our entire organization, with the focus of our new goals being on where we can have the greatest positive impact by 2025.

"Sustainability is an important part of who we are as a company, and to our customers, our employees and our partners. These goals demonstrate our commitment to having an enduring positive impact on the communities we touch around the world.”

In the past few months, Gap , Puma and Levi Strauss are just a few of the other big fashion names to announce new sustainability targets.

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. With more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 70 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

