Accessories FW24 market buyer’s guide

In no time at all we will be back in the midst of another ready-to-wear runway season. Copenhagen began in the last week of January, followed by ‘the big four’ cities that show through early March. In addition to all of the clothing on display, it’s a time to review footwear, handbags and other accessories. Afterall, for the world’s luxury brands, they are the real moneymakers. For FW24, look out for strong statement accessories that become the focal point of the look.

Oversized bags

Loewe FW23 puzzle tote Credits: Loewe fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Bags go oversized. The Loewe XL puzzle tote in tan or black lambskin, as shown in the men’s FW23 collection for both men and women, is an extreme example.

Balmain FW23 oversized tote Credits: Balmain FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Also, for FW23, Olivier Rousteing showed something similar at Balmain; a large tan tote with a textured finish.

Ferragamo FW23 croc tote bag Credits: Ferragamo FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In the same season, at Ferragamo, Maximilian Davis showed a classic tote in grey crocodile patterned leather. All of these styles work well as part of the ongoing Quiet Luxury trend.

Cos FW23 quilted bag Credits: Cos FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

While ‘it’ bags usually cost several thousand dollars, last year’s favorite with social media influencers was a mere $135. The Cos quilted crossbody was made of recycled polyester. This season, look for other shapes and sizes with quilted features, also rendered in leather and denim.

David Koma FW23 purple faux fur bag Credits: David Koma FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Faux fur bags in vibrant colors continue to check. Take inspiration from a style David Koma showed for FW23. This purple faux fur bag has a chain handle. Jil Sander also showed a faux fur clutch in bright blue. Both fit into the Mob Wife aesthetic.

Jil Sander FW23 bright blue faux fur clutch Credits: Jil Sander FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Both Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta and Glenn Martens at Y Project have shown leather printed to look like denim. For FW23, Martens accessorized a look with an oversized bag in this innovative material.

Y Project FW23 denim clutch Credits: Y Project FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Shawls and Scarves

Saint Laurent FW23 tartan mohair shawl Credits: Saint Laurent FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Colorful plaid and tartan fabrics have been very popular in recent seasons for suits, kilts and also shawls and scarves. The blanket scarf is the perfect accessory for winter and can pull an outfit together. Look for oversized ones as seen at Saint Laurent FW23, where Anthony Vaccarello designed a mohair shawl in a classic Stewart tartan fastened with a large gold pin.

Rabens Saloner FW23 plaid shawl Credits: Rabens Saloner FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rabens Saloner is a Danish brand designed by Birgitte Raben. For FW23 the designer showed an oversized shawl in green and beige plaid over a contrasting plaid jacket.

Etro FW23 plaid shawl Credits: Etro FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Marco de Vincenzo at Etro showed a whole series of oversized plaid wool shawl scarves, including one in punchy colors including orange, blue and green.

Burberry FW23 plaid scarf Credits: Burberry FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Finally, designing for Burberry, Daniel Lee created co-ordinated looks for FW23 featuring plaid scarves in bright colors.

The infinity neck scarf

The knit infinity neck scarf emerged during the last winter season and is all set to check again for FW24. It is both stylish and practical and sits well with balaclavas and other cold weather offerings.

Christopher Kane FW23 infinity neck scarf Credits: Christopher Kane FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Examples from the last fall season included a bright blue ribbed version at Christopher Kane.

Wooyoungmi FW23 infinity neck scarf Credits: Wooyoungmi FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A beige ribbed one at Wooyoungmi

Mame Kurogouchi FW23 infinity neck scarf Credits: Mame Kurogouchi FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

...and a tighter one at Mame Kurogouchi.

Kiko Kostadinov FW23 infinity neck scarf Credits: Kiko Kostadinov FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Kiko Kostadinov showed a fancy wider striped version.

Statement belts

Look for statement belts to emerge as a key accessory for FW24. Plenty of inspiration was on display during the FW23 season.

Blumarine FW23 wide belt Credits: Blumarine FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Blumarine, Anna Molinari styled an extra-wide belt with varied studs as a focal point, worn low slung over a plain jersey dress.

Vacquera FW23 wide belt Credits: Vacquera FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Vaquera FW23 had a similar style. A cowhide belt had a distressed finish and a three-prong buckle. Michael Kors showed a latte look for FW23 featuring a brown leather double belt with a silver buckle. (see the main image).

Tod's FW23 brown utility belt Credits: Tod's FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Finally, Tod’s showed a brown leather utility belt with a micro bag attached.

Elevated baseball caps

Thanks to the popular TV show ‘Succession’, the humble baseball cap gets a stylish make-over, it’s a unisex style that is easy to wear and can accessorize all manner of outfits. They ranged widely last year, from plain to embellished. Look for them to check again for FW24.

Dior FW24 quilted cap Credits: Dior FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Dior for FW23, Maria Grazia Chiuri riffed on the classic baseball cap designing a quilted cap with a high crown lined with the brand’s logo fabric.

Dion Lee FW23 denim cap Credits: Dion Lee FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dion Lee showed a classic shape rendered in pale blue distressed denim.

Victoria/Tomas FW23 sherpa cap Credits: Victoria/Tomas FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Victoria/Tomas, a sherpa version with a blue logo patch was offered.

Borsalino FW23 graffiti cap Credits: Borsalino FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The Italian hatmaker Borsalino showed various designs for FW23 including a grey denim hat with a green camo pattern.

metakey: accessories, fw24, bags cat: 8 country_name:com,uk,ie,in,nz,ca featured:0 AUTHOR NAME: Jayne Mountford