Adidas and Prada unveil first joint football boot collection

Sportswear giant Adidas has teamed up with Italian fashion house Prada on its first-ever joint football boot collection that combines the design codes of Prada with high-performance football technologies unique to Adidas.

The Adidas and Prada collection reimagines three leading Adidas products - the Predator Accuracy, the Copa Pure and the X Crazyfast with luxury materials, intricate craftsmanship and design details synonymous with Prada’s Linea Rossa.

Each football boot has a lining and upper crafted with the “finest leather,” using the material in “fresh ways for Adidas in football,” explains the sportswear brand, alongside bold red iconography of Linea Rossa and a clean mono-colour base of black, white, and silver.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Football for Prada collection

Highlights include the Adidas Football for Prada X Crazyfast reinvented with premium leather, which has been interspersed with Adidas’ ‘Fusion Skin’ for an elevated finish, while the structure of X’s semi-transparent mono-mesh material on the mid-foot cage has been adapted from the original grids to showcase the triangles of Prada’s brand identity.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Football for Prada collection, Predator

While the Predator Accuracy has been reimagined with a nubuck finish for the first time, which is wrapped in ‘Fusion Skin’ for a lighter, performance-first end-product. The boot also features a Prada Linea Rossa stripe on the tongue and heel, as well as spikes transformed into triangles in celebration of Prada’s design DNA.

The collection will be available in limited numbers via the Adidas Confirmed App and through prada.com as well as selected Prada stores from May 25.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Football for Prada collection

Image: Adidas; Adidas Football for Prada collection

Image: Adidas; Adidas Football for Prada collection