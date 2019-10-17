Adidas introduces 'Infinite Play' trade-in program

Adidas has become the latest brand to offer its customers an incentive to recycle their unwanted items once they no longer want them.

The sportswear brand has launched "Infinite Play" in the UK, a trade-in program that offers gift cards or loyalty points to customers who choose to return used Adidas items to the brand. Adidas partnered with social enterprise Stuffstr to enable the Infinite Play program. With Stuffstr's help, customers can return Adidas items to the brand with free collection or shipping services.

The London Waste and Recycling Board (LWARB) and circular business consultancy firm QSA Partners also helped Adidas to develop Infinite Play.

“As a brand we realise the challenges that the linear model has brought," David Quass, director of business model innovation and brand partnerships for Adidas' global brand strategy team, said in a statement. "When we talk about throwing things away, there is no ‘away’ – stuff just ends up somewhere else. Our customers have an increased awareness of the impacts of their consumption and the challenges we face as a planet; and they’re asking how they can make a difference.

"Teaming up with LWARB and QSA partners, we developed adidas Infinite Play to give our customers a better choice so that together we can share the responsibility to reduce our carbon, water and waste footprint."