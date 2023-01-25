Adidas introduces New Generation collection of Stan Smith and Blue Version

Adidas, the global sportswear giant, has announced the launch of a new collection featuring two of its most popular lines: Stan Smith and Blue Version.

Being launched in spring/ summer 2023, the ‘New Generation‘ collection includes a refreshed version of the classic white and green Stan Smith shoe, as well as a new Blue Version of the clothing line. The products aim to provide a fresh, modern twist on the classic designs while leaving space for customers’ self-expression, the company said.

The Stan Smith model is a tennis shoe that was first released in the 1970s, named after the eponymous American tennis player, who wore the shoe during his matches. The New Generation of the shoe, the Stan Smith Millencon, has a trefoil badge at the heel for a conspicuous look. The Stan Smith Recon, on the other hand, features a minimalist design of the brand for a sleek and simple look.

The Blue Version is a modern take on the classic look. The collection includes a sequined track top, shorts, and bodysuits as well as a biker jacket. The recognizable bluebird is used in combination with shades of red, black, and white.