American designers unite as New York fashion week woos home talent

New York Fashion Week is on a mission to re-boot and bring talent back to its native shores. As the only continent outside of Europe as part of the Big Four fashion season, New York has, rather admittedly, taken a back seat to the prowess of Paris, the polished machine of Milan and the excitement of new talent in London. New York offers contemporary fashion that hasn’t always resonated outside of America, compounded by the exodus of its biggest names showing abroad.

In an attempt to woo back some of its star designers, who often show as guests on international fashion week schedules, brands including Moschino and Thom Browne are set to return and show on home turf. Also confirmed are Telfar, Rodarte, Prabal Gurung and Proenza Schouler.

New York will be all abuzz this September with the Met Gala celebrating the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which may be an extra incentive show closer to home. There has been a big push to retain American fashion talent back to the city’s official Fashion Week.

IMG this month launched the Fashion Alliance in a bid to return brands to American soil and collectively show the world the importance of American fashion. Tom Ford, in a letter to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, wrote: “New York Fashion Week is always a celebration of American fashion, but this will take on a whole new meaning in September. After two challenging seasons with no in-person gatherings, we anticipate a significant return to live shows. This season’s shows are an opportunity to reaffirm the resilience and independence of American fashion and New York City as a global fashion force.Together, our talent and united front give American fashion its unique character and strength.”