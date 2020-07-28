American Eagle Outfitters launches new Aerie sub-brand, Offline

American Eagle Outfitters has launched Offline by Aerie, a new activewear and accessories sub-brand.

The Offline collection features an assortment of leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottoms and accessories, and will be available online aerie.com, with two brick-and-mortar stores slated to open by the end of 2020.

Offline also builds on Aerie’s commitment to responsibly sourced styles, which feature the ‘Real Good’ badge, an indicator that products are made using more sustainable raw materials including recycled fabrics.

“Health and wellness have always been at the core of Aerie’s mission as we’ve led the body positivity movement, inspiring and empowering women around the world to feel confident inside and out. Offline’s unique take on active lifestyle products celebrates real life when some days you feel like you can take on the world and other days you need that extra push to get off the couch,” said Jennifer Foyle, Aerie global brand president, in a statement.

“Building on the growing success of our leggings and activewear, Offline provides another powerful platform to grow our community, while uniquely complementing Aerie’s full lifestyle collection of bras, undies, lounge and soft apparel. We’re here for your journey as you fly and as you fall, and even the slant of the I in our name is a reminder that there is no straight path to the finish line.”