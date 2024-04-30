Anhalt University of Applied Sciences student wins second edition of Rimowa Design Award

Rimowa is once again honouring German design students through its Rimowa design competition.

The projects of the finalists, who hail from design universities in Germany, were presented as part of an exhibition at the James Simon Gallery in Berlin.

In a subsequent ceremony, the winners were honoured with the 'Rimowa Design Prize', the German suitcase specialist announced on Tuesday.

Like the first edition, this year's edition also focussed on the theme of mobility, regardless of one's physical condition. The projects submitted were judged by an expert jury in the categories of creativity, globality, inventiveness and durability.

This year's jury members included Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault, Rimowa CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert and Susanne Graner, head of collection and archive at the Vitra Design Museum.

The first prize and 20,000 euros went to Janne Kreimer from Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, who developed an innovative waistcoat called 'Ro'. Using acupressure meridians and deep pressure stimulation, it counteracts panic and anxiety in the wearer and is intended to have a calming effect.

The winning design project 'Ro' by Janne Kreimer.Image: courtesy of Rimowa

Daniela Lindenberga, a student at the Berlin University of Applied Sciences, was the runner-up. Her portable security device 'Ixo' is a response to hate crime in Germany and is designed to offer protection in emergency situations with functions such as a torch, camera and tracker. This award comes with 10,000 euros in prize money.

The design project 'Ixo' by runner-up Daniela Lindenberga.Image: courtesy of Rimowa

The third to seventh place winners each received a cash prize of 5,000 euros. In addition to a mentoring programme, all participants were offered a workplace for the implementation and the necessary infrastructural support to realise their project as well as professional networking opportunities during the process.

This article was originally published on Fashionunited.DE. Translation and edit from German into English by Veerle Versteeg.