Asos trials augmented reality ‘See My Fit’ tool

Online retailer Asos is trailing an augmented reality tool, ‘See My Fit’, developed in partnership with Israeli AR company Zeekit that offers customers a simulated view of a product in different sizes and on different body types.

The aim of the AR tool is to help Asos customers “make more informed purchasing decisions” explained the online retailer, as it shows how products look on models that “more closely reflect individual customers”.

Tim Carey, senior content manager at Asos Studios, said in a statement: “With this trial of See My Fit, we’re using the latest in AR technology to put the power in our customers’ hands, so they can choose to view a dress on the model that they most identify with, in a way that wouldn’t be possible using traditional model-shooting techniques.”

The technology is easy to use, consumers just need to click the ‘See My Fit’ button on one of the 800 dresses involved in the trial on desktop and mobile, they will then be able to view that dress on a range of 16 models in sizes 4 to 18, with Asos adding that additional models, reflecting a greater range of body types to match the full width of sizing available, would be introduced in any final product launch for ‘See My Fit’.

When a customer selects a model, ‘See My Fit’ digitally maps the product onto that model in a realistic way, taking account of the size, cut and fit of each individual garment. The resulting images appear similar to real photographs.

Yael Vizel, chief executive of Zeekit, added: Together with Asos, we have a shared mission to make online fashion as personalised and easy-to-use as possible for customers. With our patented, artificial intelligence-based AR technology powering See My Fit, we can connect the dots between what you see when shopping and what you receive at home, giving customers more confidence in purchasing the products they love.”

Asos will be the first retailer in Europe to trial the technology and follows a small earlier test by Asos using Zeekit’s technology in 2018, which automatically displayed products on up to four different models.

In 2018, Asos introduced Fit Assistant, which uses machine learning to deliver personalised sizing recommendations for Asos customers. In June 2019, Asos tested Virtual Catwalk, an AR experience that allows shoppers to view models as if they are walking in the room with them.

Image: courtesy of Asos