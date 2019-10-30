Atelier by ISEM Fashion Business School: an accelerator for fashtech

The University of Navarra's Atelier by ISEM is the first Spanish vertical accelerator of fashtech startups and has been a leader in helping companies consolidate technological solutions in the fashion sector. In its third edition, the program is geared towards startups that innovate and utilize disruptive technology. This year’s finalists will be announced on December 4 and the program will officially begin on January 13, 2020.

What differentiates Atelier by ISEM from other accelerators is the opportunity for startups to be able to test their product for seven months in a fashion company. Atelier by ISEM is a meeting point between entrepreneurs, managers of companies with years of experience, venture capital, and business angels. Every accelerated company will have a customized mentorship and training by specialists in key areas such as digital marketing, corporate communication, finance, HR and more.

The main participating advocates are Spanish fashion companies, recognized for their ability to innovate and for their commitment to sustainability and social issues. This year’s collaborators include brands such as Camper, Mango, Pepe Jeans, Tendam, Bimba y Lola and Sephora.

Counselors and mentors in association with ISEM Fashion Business School will also be offering their expertise to the accelerator. For example, eight former directors from Accenture will be conducting the majority of mentoring startups in this year’s program.

