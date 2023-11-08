Authentic Brands Group partners with Warson Brands

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has announced an expanded partnership with Warson Brands, a full-service provider of protective and safety technologies for its DC Shoes and Roxy occupational footwear.

In a statement, Authentic said that Warson would be designing, developing and distributing premium occupational footwear for men and women for the DC Shoes brand as well as women’s styles for the Roxy brand in the US, Canada and Europe, including the UK.

David Brooks, executive vice president of action and outdoor sports and lifestyle at Authentic, said: “Warson is a leader in the occupational footwear space who bring an expertise in innovation and function. We are excited to extend both DC Shoes and Roxy into this thriving category. Together with Authentic’s proven track record of brand development, prepares each brand for success in this growing category.”

Warson will create Roxy occupational footwear aimed at offering women protective and durable styles from the back-of-the-house to the factory floor to the jobsite, while DC Shoes will enter the occupational footwear market with essential styles with safety features for job sites, kitchens, hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing floors.

All the styles will emphasise both brands’ “distinct design aesthetics,” added Authentic, while also incorporating the specifications required to meet the American, Canadian and European safety standards for occupational footwear. Such as ensuring footwear is fitted with protective steel or composite toe caps for high-tech industries, as well as offering several styles constructed with electro-static dissipating properties. All styles will also feature slip-resisting outsoles while a select few will come in soft-toe options for hospitality and service occupations.

Jim Maritz, president and chief executive of Warson Brands, added: “We look forward to expanding our partnership with Authentic Brands Group by introducing two leading surf and skate-inspired lifestyle brands to the occupational footwear market in 2024. With Roxy, we will really be able to address the ever-growing needs of working women.

“We believe that we will be able to supply occupational footwear for more of our customers and workers in even more settings, such as the healthcare and service industries.”

The new DC Shoes and Roxy work footwear collections will retail from 90 to 125 US dollars and will be available at select workwear and speciality accounts from spring 2024.