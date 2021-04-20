Balenciaga shows latest collection in iconic tourist hotspots

What do Moscow’s Red Square, Beijing’s Great Wall of China, Egypt’s pyramids and the Parisian Eiffel Tower have in common? They all form the backdrop of Balenciaga’s Winter 2021 pre-collection.

Photographed by Patrick Welde against blank backgrounds, each model was lensed posing in front of an iconic tourist attraction that is added in post-production. With these images Balenciaga aims for its collection to go around the world, anticipating a return to the possibility of global travel.

In support of the collection Balenciaga also released a video, made in collaboration with artists Kamilya Kuspanova, Anton Bialas and Heejoon Kwak. The video features no products or advertising, created solely to evoke a positive emotion, the brand said in a statement. Using visuals and sounds that have been scientifically proven to instil joy in most people, the montage pieces together clips and effects in a way that aims to cleanse the everyday digital palette and make almost anyone feel good.

The mostly unisex collection is made up of over 90 percent certified sustainable fabrics, Balenciaga said.