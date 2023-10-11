Banana Republic launches capsule collection with Peter Do

Premium fashion and lifestyle retailer Banana Republic, part of Gap Inc., has launched an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with fashion designer Peter Do.

The 28-piece collection, dubbed ‘BR x Peter Do’ has been designed by New York-based designer Peter Do and draws inspiration from the Banana Republic archives to offer “a new vision for American clothing”.

The vision, according to Do, is a gender-neutral range of ready-to-wear styles and accessories, offering versatile, high-quality pieces that blend tailoring and craftsmanship in the designer’s signature neutral colour palette.

BR x Peter Do capsule collection campaign Credits: Banana Republic

Commenting on the collaboration, Do said in a statement: “For BR x Peter Do, we focused on universal pieces designed with an eye towards versatility, wearability, and a timeless point of view.

“We both believe in quality and the end goal is to dress people in clothes that they will want to rewear with a feeling of newness each time."

Peter Do collaborates with Gap-owned Banana Republic

The collection brings together Do’s New York sensibility to classic Banana Republic silhouettes and styles and includes transformational outerwear, such as the detachable pleated trench, city coat and detachable utility trench, alongside key tailoring wardrobe pieces like the leather utility shirt, tuxedo utility blazer, and tuxedo drill trousers.

Other highlights include layering items such as the utility dress, detachable turtleneck sweater, artisan tunic, sweater tanks, and convertible sweater vest. While accessories include silk scarves and a leather belt bag.

Some pieces sport a monochromatic, vintage map of Brooklyn, while a sketch of a banana adds a playful twist, and others have leather patches.

Meena Anvary, head of marketing at Banana Republic, added: “BR x Peter Do allows our brands to reach a new consumer who is passionate about fashion and culture.

“The intersection of our heritage and Peter’s unique design sensibility creates a fresh, effortless look to support our customers’ multi-dimensional lives. We are excited to offer a collection that will be a mainstay in wardrobes for years to come.”

The BR x Peter Do capsule collection is available now online and in select BR stores across the US, Canada and Japan. Prices range from 100 US dollars for knit tanks and silk scarves to 1,200 US dollars for outerwear.

