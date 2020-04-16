Baukjen teams up with manufacturer to launch #Masks4all

Womenswear brand Baukjen and maternity label Isabella Oliver have partnered with one of their Portuguese manufacturers to make non-medical masks for personal use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sustainably conscious online womenswear and maternity wear brands are working with Vermis, one of their long-standing manufacturers in Portugal, to create face masks for personal use made from leftover fabrics and offcuts, which have been treated with an anti-bacterial coating for extra protection.

The UK-based premium fashion brands, are actively encouraging customers to make their own masks, sharing relevant tips on their websites and offering offcuts of fabrics as material. But the online company is also offering customers the option to buy adult and children face masks on their website, with the option to buy for themselves or to donate the masks to those in need.

The company explains that they aren’t making any profit from the sales of these masks, with the price of the face masks covering direct costs from the factory, and from the courier to ship to their warehouse.

Masks are sold in packs of 5, including 4 adult masks and 1 child, for 23 pounds, and to ensure everyone has access to masks, with every pack bought the company will send an additional pack of 5 masks, to share with your neighbours and those vulnerable. There is also the option to buy in bulk, offering packs of 100 to be donated directly to the NHS Volunteer Army, other volunteers and the public.

Portuguese factory Vermis have switched production from making shirts to producing face masks, which are made using 100 percent soft cotton, leftover fabrics and cut-offs which have been treated with an anti-bacterial coating for extra protection.

This is the latest initiative during the coronavirus outbreak from Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, as the two brands have offered their North London head office space to the NHS, in an effort to help the busy doctor’s surgery close to their office by providing them with a “safe place to use in case of emergency”.

In addition, both brands are also offering a 40 percent discount off their full price collection to all key workers, in a show of support for all the incredible work they do. This includes social care workers, teachers, police and transport rail staff. All they need to do to claim the discount is to email a photo of your ID to either TheTeam@Baukjen.Com or TheTeam@IsabellaOliver.Com to receive a discount code.

Image: via Baukjen website