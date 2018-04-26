Best-selling jeans from 9 top denim brands

Jeans: a popular item in most wardrobes. However, preferences for the fit, color and finish differ per person, which raises the question: Which jeans model sells best? FashionUnited asked 9 top denim brands.

Closed - Pedal Pusher

Anyone who thinks the postman can’t inspire fashion is wrong. The Pedal Pusher model design from Closed is based on the uniform of a mailman. The jeans have distinct pockets with a angle of 33 degrees incorporated in the design so that hands fit easily in the pockets, even if the jeans are stretched.

Since being introduced in 1980, 38 million pairs of the Pedal Pusher have been sold. The jeans have also been spotted on celebrities like supermodel Karlie Kloss and Sarah Jessica Parker who wears the pants in the second Sex and the City movie.

"Made from 22 separate parts, the Pedal Pusher is just as impressive today as the day it was first made. As the best selling pant from Closed, it opened the first chapter of the brand's history; 38 years later, the Pedal Pusher still leads the future of the brand," the brand told FashionUnited.

Levi's

One of the best known jeans model in the world is arguably the Levi's 501 jeans. The model has been on the market for 145 years, officially introduced in 1873 as the 501 Day original button fly jeans. Due of the age of the model, Levi Strauss & Co won’t dare to make statements about how often the pants have been sold or whether this model is the most sold pants in denim company’s existence. Although there have been some suspicions, the company does not want to venture on an estimate.

In 1906, Levi Strauss & Co lost all information it had, including on the 501 jeans, in an earthquake and fire, according to Levi's archives. It is not be confirmed that this model is the most sold, and the brand can not and does not want give a statement to FashionUnited, but the jeans’ legendary name is still in tact.

G-Star RAW - G-Star Elwood

In 1996, G-Star Raw introduced the G-Star Elwood for the first time. The model became the first pair of jeans constructed using a 3D approach. The construction is adapted to body shapes of the wearer using rotating pipes, extra seams and a selected finish. Until that time, jeans were treated as a flat garment. With 3D denim, the body shapes were considered for the first time in the denim industry. To date, more than 20 million copies have been sold, the brand reports after written inquiries from FashionUnited.

The latest version of the Elwood is the G-Star Elwood RFTPi, is most sustainable jeans in the brand’s history. The Elwood is also a popular design with creative director Pharrell Williams who has several pairs of the jeans.

See more: Diesel: In both Europe and worldwide the Thommer is the best selling model of Diesel. The slim/skinny model was introduced in the Spring Summer 2017 collection. Wrangler: The Wrangler men's collection holds two favorites, the 'Greensboro' and 'Larston' are the best-selling jeans models. The first is a straight-fit that is slightly more narrow with a normal waistline, the later a slim-tapered jeans with a 5-pocket design. Among women, the best-selling models are the 'Retro Straight', derived from the 'iconic Wrangler DNA', and 'Skinny Jeans', comfortable stretch skinny jeans. Denham: At Denham the Jeanmaker, the model "Razor", introduced in the assortment this past November, is the best-selling model in the men's collection. For women, the "Spray" from November 2014 collection is the most popular. Lee: At Lee, not one design is the most popular when it comes to the best-selling models. The ladies 'Scarlett Jeans' is very popular because of the 'versatile fit and is suitable for all women'. In the men’s collection the 'Slim Rider' and the 'Luke' are the top-sellers. Kings of Indigo: The men's model John is not only the best-selling model in the men's collection of the Dutch brand Kings of Indigo, but also the model that lasts the longest. With the ladies, the Kimberley, a smart model with a high rise, is best sold with the durable denim label. Pepe Jeans London: At Pepe Jeans London, the best-selling jeans are the never-out-of-stock models Soho, for the women, and Cash, for the men. FashionUnited NL collected the information by means of written questions to denim brands and PR agencies representing the brands.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.nl. Translated and edited by Kelly Press

Image: G-star Raw Elwood RFTPi, via Facebook