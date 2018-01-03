Bestseller unveils ‘action points’ on textile waste

Bestseller, which markets brands including Vero Moda, Jack and Jones and Noisy May, has unveiled its strategic ‘action points’ on post-consumer textile waste as part of the Global Fashion Agenda’s Call to Action announced in early 2017.

The Danish fashion group has announced three strategic ‘action points’ to help it accelerate its transition to a circular fashion system.

Bestseller has committed to report on its sustainability progress annually until 2020, and aims to ensure that all of its designers and buyers have completed a training module on circular fashion design, followed by increasing its promotion of its used garment collection channel, as well as focusing on the goal of increasing its use of recycled textile fibres.

“Knowledge is the foundation to address the overall topic and the first action point of ‘implementing a design strategy for cyclability’,” explains Bestseller sustainability manager Dorte Rye. “The second action point supports the focus on increasing volume of used garments collected. By 2020, Bestseller will offer and promote a used garment collection channel to consumers in selected markets together with relevant partners, it must be a setup that makes sense for all parties involved.”

The final ‘action point’ to increase its use of recycled textile fibres will see Bestseller conducting a pilot with two jeans styles containing recycled post-consumer cotton. The jeans are to be included in the ‘never out of stock range’ within Jack and Jones. In 2018, the pilot will be completed and results evaluated.

Dorte added: “It is important to note that the Call To Action is focused on post-consumer textile waste, meaning that other recycled materials already used in the Bestseller supply chain, such as recycled polyester from PET bottles, are not included in this context.

“The published action points are part of a more circular approach in Bestseller, but they cannot stand alone. The coming years ahead both Bestseller and the entire industry as such must learn together and be very innovative to take on the challenge on creating a more circular system for fashion.”

The move follows Bestseller becoming a strategic partner in the Global Fashion Agenda, a non-profit group that aims to mobilise the global fashion system to change the way we produce, market and consume fashion. As a strategic partner, Bestseller will advise on the strategic direction and operational focus of the Global Fashion Agenda, while also offering its expert opinion and input for the development of sustainability recommendations for fashion businesses.

Image: courtesy of Bestseller