BFC announces 2020 New Wave: Creatives

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced its 2020 New Wave: Creatives - a list of the 50 top young talents working in fashion but outside of the design field.

The list includes people from across multiple disciplines from artists, activists, casting agents, commentators, florists, hair and makeup artists, image-makers, nail artists, set designers, stylists and writers.

The final 50, listed below, will be celebrated as part of The Fashion Awards film, which will premiere online on Thursday on fashionawards.com.

Activists, commentators and writers

- Fenn O'Meally

- Kai-Isaiah Jamal



Artists

- Ágústa Ýr

- John Yuyi

- Marlou Fernanda

- PZ Opassuksatit

- Sakeema Peng Crook

- Sgàire Wood



Casting

- Arianna Pradarelli

- Nicola Kast



Creative directors

- Louis Burguet

- Yasser Abubeker



Hair, make-up and nail artists

- Cécile Paravina

- Gemma Smith-Edhouse

- Issac Poleon

- Isaac Yu

- Janina Zais

- Kalle Eklund

- Kiyoko Odo

- Latisha Chong

- Patrick Glatthaar

- Valentina Li



Image makers

- Alvaro Beamud Cortés

- Amber Pinkerton

- Brandon Bowen

- Carlijn Jacobs

- Davit Giorgadze

- Elizaveta Porodina

- Esther Theaker

- Gabriel Moses

- Huang Jiaqi

- Labō Young

- Larissa Hoffman

- Luis Alberto Rodriguez

- Marili Andre

- Megan Winstone

- Moyosore Briggs

- Quil Lemons

- Rafael Pavarotti

- Scandebergs

- Stephen Tayo

- Trinity Ellis

- Vasily Agrenenko



Podcasters

- Trey Gaskin



Set designers

- Furmaan Ahmed

- Jabez Bartlett



Stylists

- Betsy Johnson

- Flora Huddart

- Marie Higuchi

- Ola Ebiti

