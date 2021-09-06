Boden celebrates 30th anniversary with capsule collection

British clothing brand Boden is celebrating 30 years of “great British style” with a ‘Best of Boden’ capsule collection.

Founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden from his living room floor with a line of just eight menswear products, Boden has become known for its use of colour and print, with fashion for women, men and children.

The ‘Best of Boden’ collection aims to celebrate three decades of fashion from the brand and takes inspiration from the best-selling and most well-loved pieces from the Boden archives.

The in-house design team delved into Boden’s archive and early catalogues from Boden’s early days in the ‘90s and early ‘00s and then reimagined key pieces for today’s customer.

The collection features “playful staples, classics with a twist, healthy servings of stripes and colour and supersoft statement knits,” explains the brand.

Key looks with modern updates include the Kathryn jumper, which has been given a bigger collar, the cord jeans have been refreshed with a wide leg, and the brand’s heritage-style quilted Hollie jacket has been given a sustainable makeover using recycled polyester.

Each piece in the birthday capsule for women, men and mini has also been named after long-serving members of the Boden team, some of whom have been with the company since 1991.

In addition, Boden got British model Jean Campbell, who made her modelling debut for Mini Boden at the tender age of four years old to return for the 30th-anniversary campaign shot in the same picturesque Scottish highlands, three decades later.

Prices start at 55 pounds for the heavyweight crew neck top to 298 pounds for the long velvet coat.

Image: courtesy of Boden

Image: courtesy of Boden