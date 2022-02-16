Boohoo ad banned for 'objectifying and sexualising' women

Fast fashion brand Boohoo has had an advert pulled after UK advertising regulators found it “objectified and sexualised” women.

A complaint was made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about an advert showing a model wearing a t-shirt with only thong-style bikini bottoms and trainers.

One image was of a rear view that showed the model kneeling, while another was an upper-body shot that showed the model lifting the t-shirt and exposing the skin on her stomach and side.

The complainant said the images “objectified and sexualised women”.

The ASA agreed with the complaint and said it was therefore “irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence”.

Boohoo argued the way it presented its garments “reflected the diversity of women in society and their customer base”, but said it “understood the importance of the issues raised” and has removed the images from its website.