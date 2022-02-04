Boohoo launches vegan beauty brand

Fast-fashion e-tailer Boohoo has launched its own vegan and 100 percent cruelty-free beauty brand featuring more than 50 products across make-up and beauty accessories.

The ‘Boohoo Beauty’ range has been designed to be affordable and inclusive, added the e-tailer, with products available in various shades to suit all complexions and skin tones, with prices starting at 3 pounds.

The collection, which contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe, coconut oil and botanical extracts, features items for brows, lips, eyes and face, designs to allow customers to “create on-trend make-up looks”. This includes a 36 shade pigmented eyeshadow palette, a radiance-boosting liquid blush and a range of setting sprays offering a matte, dewy or glowy finish.

“The products are lightweight, water resistant and transfer proof, perfect for everyday use and taking a look from day to night,” explains Boohoo in a statement.

Key products for the lips include lip gloss containing hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate lips in various pink and red shades, ‘lip paint’ described as a next-generation liquid lipstick formula that is “super pigmented, lightweight and provides comfortable all-day wear” and lipstick that provides a satin-matte finish with lasting power.

For the brow, there are two kits, the brow shape featuring three products, the creamy brow colour, the double-ended brow brush, and the transparent brow gel, while the brow sculpts for creating natural, fluffy, and full brows has three products, the spoolie brush, the brow wax and the brow sculptor, designed to allow customers to tap into the latest TikTok trends such as the ‘clean makeup’ look.

There are also several bronzing products including a glow stick available in three shades that offer an “ultra-shimmering” effect, a cream to powder contour stick, a bronzer that can be used on the face and body, a highlighter and a skin-perfecting body glow, as well as a liquid blusher in six shades.

For the eyes, there is the ‘ultimate palette’ featuring 36 deluxe-sized pressed powder pigments in matte, duo-chrome, metallic and shimmering shades, and the eye palette, offering nine shades.

Customers can also buy tools and accessories including a brush cleaner, light-up mirror, fast-drying wrap for hair and a false lash applicator.

As well as the range being 100 percent cruelty-free and made with a vegan formula, all packaging used within this collection is recyclable.

Boohoo Beauty is available exclusively at boohoo.com, with prices ranging from 3 to 25 pounds.

