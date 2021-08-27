BoohooMan announces collaboration with Jake Paul

Online retailer BoohooMan has teamed up with entertainer turned boxer, Jake Paul. The two have produced a collection of activewear and fitness attire in a range of co-branded products.

Items include a hoodie, raglan t-shirt, tank top and shorts, each featuring Paul’s signature black and gold colour scheme and PRBLM CHILD nickname. The designs are aimed to both emphasise your physique and allow for breathability while working out.

Pieces are made from Boohoo’s new fabrication, involving a blend of nylon, polyester and elastane, giving extra stretch for better flexibility and quality. It will run alongside BoohooMan’s current activewear drop, made up of boxing silhouettes designed with jersey materials and breathable linings.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Boohoo to bring this line to life,” said Jake Paul, in a release. “As a professional athlete, I know firsthand how important quality gear can be and this collaboration combines utility and style the Jake Paul way.”

The collaboration is closely followed by Paul’s upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley, scheduled for August 29. The campaign itself centres around the fight, introducing Jake as the Boohoo brand ambassador with the retailer suggesting the two have more upcoming ventures in the works.

The collection is available through the BoohooMan website, with prices ranging from 11 to 40 dollars.